Chest Rig Relief
CrossBreed Holsters proudly states “failure is not an option on the trail, but comfort is” with their new chest rig. The heart of the rig is a breathable, perforated suede backer that supports the weight of any firearm. Leather loops, attached by steel hardware, anchor the wide, comfortable adjustable straps to the suede backer at three points.
Eight steel screws, with spacers, hold the gun-specific molded Kydex pocket to the backer for uncanny strength and stability. With your gun securely strapped to your chest, your hands are free for such activities as climbing, or carrying other essential gear, yet you’re just a quick reach from your shooter. Simply adjusting the screws allows you to choose the tension you want for drawing your gun.