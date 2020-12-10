Comfortable/Convenient Design

The CrossBreed Chest Rig is a comfortable and convenient design. You’ll never notice you’re wearing the rig when it’s securely strapped to your torso. The slightly stretchy straps act as a “shock absorber” to stop any “tugging” while making the weight of your gun appear lighter. A quick detach plastic/steel buckle allows for fast mounting and removal of the rig.

While carrying my S&W 29-2, I barely notice I have the rig on — the way it should be — when packing a pistol.