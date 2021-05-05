Customize Your 1911 with Modular TALON Grips

For more than 100 years, the 1911 pistol has been a favorite of hunters, competitors, target shooters and handgunners alike. However, unlike their polymer-frame cousins, all-metal 1911s tends to be more difficult, and costly, to customize.

When it comes to hand fit, 1911s allow for easy changing of grip panels, with shooters having endless options of materials, colors and textures to choose from. But grip panels only address the sides of the handgun, not the front and rear. And while most modern 1911 pistols have some form of checkering machined into the front and backstraps, these factory offerings can either be too aggressive or not aggressive enough. Gunsmithing to add texturing can also be expensive.

Enter TALON Grips, whose textured stick-on grips allow shooters to improve their hold on handguns, rifles and shotguns without permanently altering their firearms. Previously, the company had only offered a frontstrap grip for 1911s but has since announced a new Modular Grip System giving shooters the option to customize the grip of their favorite two-time World War winner.