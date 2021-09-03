CZ P-10 M CCW Pistol

Newsflash: CZ’s P-10 M semiautomatic pistol is now available in the U.S. Previously released overseas, public demand and special request has brought the micro-compact 9mm to American soil.

Though designed for concealed carry, the striker-fired P-10 M retains the ergonomics of the full-size P-10 pistol. It has a 3.19″ cold hammer-forged barrel, and is slimmer and lighter than CZ’s subcompact P-10S.

The P-10 M boasts a width of just 1″, height of 4.3″, weight of 20.1 oz. and a 7+1 capacity. It doesn’t take long to take note of the P-10 M’s smooth appearance. Only the magazine release adorns the side — no controls or levers.

Rounding out the $499 package are fixed three-dot sights and a trigger safety.