CZ-USA Shadow 2 SA
Single-action satisfaction
Most gun owners argue — it’s what we do. Just ask a group of shooters what the most important characteristic of a handgun is and watch the opinions blurt out. Some argue the trigger is the most important, while others protest the sights or ergonomics.
What if we combined all three and threw in best-in-class accuracy? Surely, we’d have a winning gun to satisfy every shooter. Well, it’s exactly what CZ-USA did with their argument-ending Shadow 2 SA.
Single-Action Difference
CZ-USA has expanded their line of competition-ready 9mm Shadow 2 pistols with a single-action model. While not legal for USPSA Production Division like the standard SA/DA Shadow 2, the SA variant appeases target shooters seeking the best trigger to punch bull’s-eyes, shot after shot.
Aesthetically, the Shadow 2 SA is identical to the standard Shadow 2 Black and Blue, however, internally, the new single-action trigger has a shorter, crisper break. While the hammer must be manually cocked to fire, the new trigger presents a lighter, more consistent pull resulting in greater accuracy potential.
Shadow Features
Built on a black nitride steel frame with 4.89″ cold-hammer forged barrel, the Shadow 2 SA is highlighted by the ergonomic grip anyone who has ever picked one of these guns up falls in love with instantly. Combined with the recessed slide, the high beavertail and undercut trigger guard allow a shooter’s hand to be as close to the low bore axis as possible, generating less muzzle flip and felt recoil for quicker follow-up shots.
The slide features dual-cocking serrations to assist in slide manipulation and press-checks. The blue aluminum grips sport checkering on the front and back, complementing the blue trigger. Like the Shadow 2, the gun features an ambidextrous safety and extended magazine release, adjustable to three positions to give shooters a custom fit. A skeletonized hammer provides stylish good looks and faster lock-time.
Target sights sit atop the slide for a quick and clean sight picture with a red fiber-optic front sight and serrated faced HAJO rear sight — click adjustable for elevation, drift adjustable for windage.
Available with 17-round magazines, the pistol measures 8.53″ long and weighs 46.5 oz.
While not legal for USPSA, the CZ-USA Shadow 2 SA would make a tough 3-Gun or bowling pin competitor, as well as a fun range plinker. I can’t promise it will end any debates, but I bet it will put them on pause for at least 17 rounds. After all, we are gun owners.
MSRP is $1,349.
For more info: www.cz-usa.com, Ph: (913) 321-1811