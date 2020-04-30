CZ-USA Shadow 2 SA

Shadow Features

Built on a black nitride steel frame with 4.89″ cold-hammer forged barrel, the Shadow 2 SA is highlighted by the ergonomic grip anyone who has ever picked one of these guns up falls in love with instantly. Combined with the recessed slide, the high beavertail and undercut trigger guard allow a shooter’s hand to be as close to the low bore axis as possible, generating less muzzle flip and felt recoil for quicker follow-up shots.

The slide features dual-cocking serrations to assist in slide manipulation and press-checks. The blue aluminum grips sport checkering on the front and back, complementing the blue trigger. Like the Shadow 2, the gun features an ambidextrous safety and extended magazine release, adjustable to three positions to give shooters a custom fit. A skeletonized hammer provides stylish good looks and faster lock-time.

Target sights sit atop the slide for a quick and clean sight picture with a red fiber-optic front sight and serrated faced HAJO rear sight — click adjustable for elevation, drift adjustable for windage.

Available with 17-round magazines, the pistol measures 8.53″ long and weighs 46.5 oz.