Some Big Numbers
I did a little snooping around on the FBI’s website, and we found an interesting section headlined “NICS Firearm Checks: Month/Year by State.”
We’ll just throw out some impressive numbers. During the first six months of this year, according to this chart, Kentucky rolled up a whopping 1,651,442 NICS checks initiated. Texas was trailing slightly with 1,062,416 checks, and Florida posted 933,434 checks. Another busy state was California, where 769,591 NICS checks were initiated, while Michigan saw a healthy 545,526.
Regardless of how one does the math or adjusts the data, this translates to a lot of firearms being sold even if only half of the totals translate to a gun transaction.
One number that gave me a chuckle was for Wyoming. During the first half of this year, only 45,201 NICS checks were initiated, according to the data. This just tells us that most everyone in the Cowboy State already has plenty of guns, and maybe they don’t figure they need to buy more. Just be careful if you try to start a riot or stage a holdup in Cheyenne or Laramie, Sheridan, Buffalo, Gillette or Cody.
https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/nics_firearm_checks_-_month_year_by_state.pdf/view