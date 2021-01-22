Considering what happened earlier this month, is there any hope the 117th Congress — with Democrats now firmly in control of both the Senate and House, plus the Oval Office — will even consider Congressman Richard Hudson’s Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act?

Not likely, as the gun prohibition lobby has the ear of the Capitol Hill majority, and they’re going to exploit the events of Jan. 6th for as long as possible.

Hudson’s legislation has been introduced before, and it has merit. This time around, it had 154 co-sponsors from both sides if the aisle — which is a record. In a press release, Hudson called his bill “a common sense solution” to solving a long-running problem. One does not leave his or her right to bear arms at a state border.

More than three years ago, the legislation was passed in the U.S. House, but Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), then majority leader, let the bill languish. There wasn’t even a committee hearing even though Donald Trump had indicated he would sign it.

So, what’s next? For the immediate future, gun owners will be on the defensive because of the congressional complexion right now. The majority party has no interest in expanding Second Amendment rights, only in eroding them.

At least one group, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), hit the ground running by announcing, coincidentally the same day as the Washington, D.C. “mostly peaceful” protest, it had entered into an agreement with Parscale Strategies to boost the organization’s footprint via digital media marketing and social media advertising.

“We’ll be able to expand our Second Amendment First Responders program and our Winning Firearms Freedom, One Lawsuit-at-a-Time project,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb.

“A modern fight to protect the Second Amendment is happening now,” Parscale observed.

“Extreme factions of our nation want to eliminate the right to bear arms and the Second Amendment Foundation is on the front lines to protect it. I’m honored to join the fight to make sure Americans know the great work of the Second Amendment Foundation and protect our great Constitutional freedoms.”

