Dress It Up

Inspired by a review of what appeared to be a genuinely well-designed, dandy-looking revolver, it occurred to me that not everyone has the financial resources to be tripping down to the local gun store to order every new cover photo handgun that comes along.

It’s no reason to sit in the corner and pout. Indeed, if you’re a handgunner with even a few pieces in your safe, you just might set yourself — and your sidearm — apart with a few minor upgrades so nobody but you has what you’ve got.

Let’s start with some of the basics.

I looked over my trusty Ruger New Vaquero in .45 Colt, a “standard” issue model which arrived from the factory a few years ago with a blue finish, thin black checkered plastic grip panels and fixed sights. It’s been a straight-shooting specimen with handloads using a max-recommended 6.9 grains of Hodgdon’s HP-38 under a 255-grain Hornady lead flat point bullet producing right around the manual-listed 850 fps (and sometimes a little better) muzzle velocity out of my 7 ½-inch New Vaquero, and about 800 fps out of the 4 5/8-inch gun, which is the subject of this essay.