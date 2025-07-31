Dusty Boxes & Tripped-Over Treasures…

Gun nerds can generally be broken down into three categories: users, collectors and accumulators. Rare is the person who’s neatly packaged into one of these categories; we’re all a mixture, or combination of all three, to varying degrees. Users are just as the name implies. They own guns for the single purpose of using a gun for a specific reason, be it self-defense, hunting, competitive target shooting, or simply plinking fun. Most Users have only one, maybe two guns, but are very proficient with them.

Collectors are more complex. Most die-hard collectors are never satisfied. They are constantly seeking the holy grail of guns, always searching for better representatives of guns they already own, then selling the lesser model. They memorize serial numbers, makes, models and tend to be walking encyclopedias on every fact, run, or variation of said makes and models. They toss and turn at night thinking about finding the matching box for a newly prized gun they’ve just obtained. They’re a tortured lot, for sure.

Lastly, we have accumulators, the most laid-back of the bunch. Accumulators tend to take things in stride. While always on the prowl for their next conquest, they have no idea what it is. But they know…as soon as they see it. Most of us fall into this category. I sure do. It’s like hunting. You can either roam the woods searching for game or set up in a nice spot and let the game come to you. Either way is effective. Most accumulators are opportunistic in nature, too. Guns seem to land in their lap from acquaintances needing a fast buck.