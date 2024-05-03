Eight Rounds

By the time you read this, my spring woodcutting should be well underway. In preparation for this annual enterprise — invariably conducted in an area where there are things with four legs, sharp teeth, claws and unpredictable tempers — I always like having a sidearm handy.

Since 2018, there have been two mountain lion attacks in my area, one of them fatal. I pay attention to that sort of thing since I don’t feel like being food.

Over the winter, I’ve been tinkering around with different loads for the .45 Colt, although a recent range visit reminded me of the effectiveness of my long-favorite setup of 6.9 grains of HP38 behind a 255-grain Hornady LFP bullet developed primarily for Cowboy Action shooters but a delightfully accurate projectile for guys like me who simply want to hit that at which we are shooting. This load consistently clocks above 850 fps, which is definitely enough horsepower to put the hurt on anything I might encounter in the west-central Cascades.

I have also been working with Hornady’s 250-grain JHP, pushed by 8 grains of AutoComp. The velocities I’ve been getting out of my Ruger New Vaquero with a 4 5/8-inch barrel have been coming in just over 800 fps, so I’ll be switching powder to CFE Pistol, which the Hodgdon Annual Manual tells me the maximum recommended charge is 8.8 grains for a published velocity of 915 fps. The game plan is to back that off to 8.7 grains and if it doesn’t come quite to 900 fps out of my sixgun, I’m okay with that.