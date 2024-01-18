Setting the Record Straight …

We’ve all heard the story of Elmer Keith blowing up his Colt SAA .45 Colt that fateful morning celebrating Independence Day as a youngster. Each time the story is told, a slightly different rendition is shared. Not purposely, but simply human error/memory deficits and how each teller remembers it.

While digging through old American Rifleman magazines, I stumbled on the original article Elmer tells his tale to Chauncey Thomas, who was editor at the time. Here’s the story and findings in the words of Elmer and Chauncey Thomas. Hopefully, we’ll set the record straight on some of what happened that day and the days that followed.

It appears at least a couple of instances are combined, confusing readers as to the weight and type of bullet used when telling the tale. Also, further reading in Keith’s first book, “Sixgun Cartridges and Loads,” he admits to blowing up three different guns during his load development.

The book was written in response to Harold Croft wanting Keith to do so.