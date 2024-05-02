Old Trucks, Dogs & Memories

Life’s journey is sweeter when shared with dogs. They provide us with companionship, security and a sense of well-being, and their undying love and faithfulness are legendary. All for a small investment of food, water and a warm bed. We all end up with the dog we deserve.

As a married man, I’ve been fortunate with our dog family. First was Linus the Beagle. Then came Ruger, an honorable and noble Black Labrador, followed by Cooper. Ruger and Cooper had a love-hate relationship that blossomed into true friendship/love over time. Ruger was a pure breed, while Cooper — a rescue — was a Border Collie and Golden Retriever mix.

His orangutan orange coat was thick and luxurious, with black accents on the tip of his tail, ears and eyebrows. His eyes were deeply intense, with sharp vision to match. He tracked things in the air, moving his head like a seizure, discovering a gnat buzzing around his air space.

Cooper is a full-blown genius of Einstein proportions. He rings a string of sleigh bells hanging off the doorknob, alerting us when he needs to go out. He’s also an expert timekeeper; his internal clock knows the minute when breakfast, dinner, or any other task is due. He keeps us well-trained on the daily schedule. His days are spent herding squirrels in the backyard.

When we first got him, Cooper was on the wild side, bordering on deranged, from exposure to the dog pound. He was days from being euthanized but was rescued by a wonderful adoption group. We got him from a foster family. He tended to nip, growl and nudge us, herding everyone into the house, following his Border Collie instincts.

Lots of love, mixed with work, morphed Cooper into a great dog. Over the years, he became very sweet and cuddly. As Ruger aged, he needed surgery for a torn ACL and later a mass on his spleen. Both times, Cooper met us at the door when we brought Ruger home, and he whimpered as he sniffed his brother over, worried about him.

Maisie came 10 days after we had to put Ruger to sleep. She, too, is a rescue of crazy proportions. She’s a mix of mostly Lab, German Shepard, Doberman pincher, Australian Cattle Dog and Border Collie. As expected, she’s athletic as hell and plays ball until exhaustion. She’s protective, faithful and sweet.