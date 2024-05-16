Capt. Myles Moylan Colt SAA

First on this list of interesting guns is a “Fresh” Ainsworth inspected Prime 7th Cavalry Range “Lot Six” U.S. Colt Cavalry Model Single Action Army Revolver accompanied with Kopec letters identifying the revolver to Capt. Myles Moylan, Commander of Co. A, 7th Cavalry, Medal of Honor Recipient and veteran of numerous significant battles, including Gettysburg, Little Bighorn and Wounded Knee. Not your typical cavalry Captain, Moylan was considered the most experienced Indian fighter in the entire Army by many. His Medal of Honor citation reads, “Gallantly led his command in action against Nez Perce Indians until he was severely wounded” during battle at Bear Paw Mountain, Mont.

This historic revolver is a rare Lot Six Colt Single Action Army in Cavalry Model configuration identified and documented as being used by Capt. Myles Moylan, commander of Company A of the 7th Cavalry at the Battle of Little Bighorn. It was manufactured with the U.S. Ordnance Department in 1874 and from one of the prime lots issued to the famous 7th Cavalry led by Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer at the Battle of Little Bighorn on June 25, 1876. A total of 921 Colts were shipped to the 7th Cavalry from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1874. Of those, approximately 300 were from Lot Six.

The revolver features a blade front sight and one-line barrel address. The grip has an outline of a cartouche on the left and faint markings on the right. The revolver is accompanied by letters from author John A. Kopec from 2023 indicating his belief the revolver was Capt. Moylan’s, with serial number 6055, issued to Capt. Moylan. A long-documented trail exists listing the previous owners and travels of the gun.