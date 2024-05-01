Wilson Combat EDC X9 2.0

Launched in 2016, the EDC X9 merged the timeless design of the 1911 with updated features that modern shooters demand. Building on this foundation, Wilson Combat has introduced the upgraded EDC X9 2.0. It’s available in a 4″ barreled model, a 5″ one called EDC X9L 2.0 and the 3.25″ barreled EDC X9 2.0 Subcompact.

Like the original model, the EDC X9 2.0 is a single-action, 1911-style pistol with a 15-round magazine. What sets it apart from its predecessor is an all-new solid-frame design constructed using a durable, high-capacity compact aluminum X-Frame to offer full-size performance in an EDC-friendly package.

The EDC X9 2.0 also now features easily interchangeable Classic 1911-style grips, making it more versatile than ever. The screw-on grips help you quickly fine-tune your setup so it feels great in hand.

Additional carryover features from the original model include X-TAC front and rear cocking serrations, 30 LPI slide-top serrations, a fiber optic front sight and a 3.5 to 4.5-pound trigger pull.

MSRP for the EDC X9 2.0 is $3,210. For full specs, visit WilsonCombat.com.

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.