Empire Of Dirt

Legal Learnings

The first principle is if you initiate a confrontation, you may not generally claim self-defense for an act of violence committed during the confrontation. Like many legal principles, there are exceptions and qualifications, but this is the general rule. In this case, David knew his uncle was easily angered by his shooting, and could reasonably expect it would cause yet another confrontation with him. Having been warned by his cousin, and then doubling down by using exploding targets, created the image he was willingly (if not willfully) antagonizing his uncle. This doesn’t mean David did not have the legal right to shoot on his own property. The way he exercised this right, though, pushed the snowball down the hill, leading to tragedy.

The second principle is willingly choosing to fight someone is called mutual combat, not self-defense. If you sign up to fight, you own the consequences. David and Randall both exchanged swear words and offers to do bodily harm to the other. Randall had specifically refused to come onto David’s property (likely out of fear of being shot by David, who was holding a rifle), and insisted they meet in a neutral location to fight. Had David remained at the top of the hill, there would have been no altercation in the roadway. He could have simply put his hearing protection on and walked back around the house to keep shooting, leaving Randall to yell in the road by himself and the day would have ended very differently. But choosing to go down the hill to the road to fight changed the nature of what he was doing from self-defense to something else.

The third principle is self-defense must be reasonable, and according to the law applicable to this case, reasonably necessary. With all due regard to Raylan Givens, people commonly use the word “justified” interchangeably with self-defense, but it’s not quite right. Justification seems to imply if someone does a certain thing you get to respond in a certain way. The better reading is not whether a violent response is justified, but required.

David’s response was one of overwhelming violence delivered against a man who was fleeing from him. The wounds were what you would expect from a large-caliber, expanding bullet. Having attended the autopsy, I can tell you firsthand they were horrifying, as was David’s choice to reload and shoot Randall repeatedly in the back of the head as he lay face first on the ground. Even had David not provoked him, not willingly joined him to fight and been in reasonable fear for his life when Randall reached into his pocket, Randall was clearly no threat by that time. Whether Randall would have survived his wounds from the first magazine is an open question; whether he still presented a lethal threat to David is not.

There are practical lessons from the other side as well. Whether you consider Randall’s behavior to be responding to provocation or initiating it, it’s unwise to start (or join in) any kind of altercation, much less to threaten someone. This is true whether they are visibly armed or not — as David was not after he laid down his rifle, but before presenting his hidden GLOCK.

I don’t know if Randall wanted people to think he was a formidable man, someone not to be trifled with, but others did see him this way, including his killer. There’s a pointed lesson here: Gun Culture 2.0, with its focus on self-defense and concealed carry, often leads people to post photos and videos on social media suggesting how ready, willing and able they are to use violence. Among the many risks of trying to convince people you are dangerous is the one they may believe you. And act accordingly.

Two lives ended that day on the road. Randall’s son and wife last saw him alive as he was being shot to death in front of them. The last time David’s father saw him as a free man was as he desperately clawed at David’s arm to stop him, before David lost both his freedom and his ability to ever again help the parents who needed him so badly.

The last I remember of David is the thumping sound in the holding cell as he beat his head bloody against the concrete walls after being sentenced to life in prison. I was the prosecutor.

Editor’s Note: First names in this story were changed in the interest of privacy.

Get More Personal Defense Tips!

Sign up for the Personal Defense newsletter here: