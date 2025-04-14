A few years ago, a fellow was selling a couple of Smith & Wesson revolvers — an early ‘50s K-22 and a later model .44 Special. The price was too good to pass up. I wrote John to say I’d finally acquired my first .44 Special. John wrote back:

“Hi Dave! Good to hear from you, and Merry Christmas to you and Simone. The 24-3 is a good sixgun and should give you good service. For a hunting load, 16.0 gr. of #2400 does 1220 fps from mine using a Keith SWC such as the Lyman #429421. Welcome to the wonderful world of .44 Specials! I got my first one in 1959 and am now up to 113 of them. Good Shootin’ and God bless, John”

I believe it was W. H. Auden who wrote, “Let us honor if we can, the vertical man; Though we value none but the horizontal one.”

A few years ago, John had some health issues. I’m glad to say that for once, I fought down my usual reticence and honored the vertical man. I wrote this in a message to John:

“When I think of my friend John Taffin, I think of words like: mentor; standard of excellence; integrity; work ethic; encyclopedic knowledge; and incomparably, the best firearms writer of the era.”

John replied, “I’m so glad to know you, Dave, and humbled by your message! May we both continue to have many good years ahead of us!”

John did have more good years. He lived a long and full life, and he wrote it all down for future generations to enjoy. Thanks, John, and in your own words: “Good shootin’ and God bless!”

