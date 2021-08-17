Throw everything in!

I don’t typically gush over gear, but I absolutely love the Infante Ultrasonic Cleaner.

Over the short time I’ve had the unit, it’s seen dozens of uses from both my own firearms and parts and items my dad has found around the house and begged me to toss in.

The first experiment was my Ruger SR22. The chamber was visibly gummed up with debris and lube from the ammunition. I had put off cleaning it, though I had wiped the frame with Clorox a few times after letting others use it.

The S6 unit is designed for handguns, firearm parts and silencers. It comes with two baskets with lids, one for cleaning and one for lubrication. Each basket measures 11″Lx5″Wx5″ deep. This size accommodates most pistols and revolvers up to 6″.