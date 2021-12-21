I first learned of the Gods and Goddesses of Olympus in third grade. We read stories from large yellow paperbacks stored in the corner of the classroom. I loved mine so much my family bought me a copy of my own. I eagerly studied them and memorized what I needed for my Greek mythology test and more. My favorite was Athena, goddess of wisdom, borne from Zeus’s skull. He seemed quite the playboy – fathering a number of gods and goddesses, cavorting about with mortal women.

Greek mythology as viewed by modern standards is a bit messed up. For one, Zeus is married to his sister Hera, though he cheats on her incessantly. Perhaps it is this incest that makes Greek mythology so appealing, though it is likely the intrigue of stories passed down generation to generation that were once believed to be fact.