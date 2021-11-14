Guided Tour

The Garrison has all the right bones. Construction is from forged steel, either hot salt blued carbon or stainless depending on which of the two initial models you choose. The barrel is machined from forged stainless steel, and in these first models, the standard 5″ length. I get the feeling the Garrison is about to become a product line in its own right, so I’d bet a sandwich we’ll see plenty of variants in the future. Just to be clear, that’s my assumption, not based on anything official from the company, so I could be entirely wrong. It just makes sense to create a family of high-quality, high-value pistols at modern production price points.

You get a lot of core pistol for the dollar with the Garrison as the Springfield Armory engineers have emphasized an in-the-box feature set of the most important components and manufacturing decisions. The barrel is match grade. The fit and finish are not bougie, but effective and flaw-free. You’ll note the side surfaces are polished while the rounded top of the slide and front strap of the grip are matte-finished. In the case of the grip, the finish provides a nice surface to hold. As for the top of the slide, the texture reduces glare as you’re sighting.

You’ll find a single safety lever on the left side of the frame, so lefties will need to swap this out with an ambi model. The hammer is skeletonized for faster lock time and the trigger sports a skeletonized design too. You’ll get the extended beavertail negating risk of hammer bite with a high and tight grip and the grip safety sports a generous memory bump.

Grips are checkered wood with the classic double diamond pattern. They also have the nifty Springfield Armory crossed cannons logo cut into both sides. They are ultra thin and I love the feel of this pistol in hand. It’s what a 1911 should be.

You’ll get just one 7-round steel magazine in the box — another nod to keeping the overall cost down.

Sights are of the three white dot variety with a low-profile housing in the rear. Another feature easy to upgrade over time.