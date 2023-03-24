About five years ago, while knocking together a couple of holsters for a fall gun show, one of them didn’t turn out quite right and I tossed it aside, only to use it later on a deer hunt in which I carried a 4-inch N-frame Smith & Wesson.

The leather came out kind of soft and the original dye job kind of sucked, so I figured if this specimen somehow got beat up, it would be no great loss. Little could I know the holster and the revolver would play a key role in the weekend trek, which ended with a notched tag and a cooler full of venison. A moving headshot with the handgun put the buck down, and the holster kept my revolver secure, though something still wasn’t right.

Several months ago, I got “the itch.” We’ve all experienced this, whether it involves working on the car, sharpening a chainsaw, or doing some other kind of make-work project. Finding a decent-sized scrap of tan suede in a box in the workshop, it occurred to me there was a rebuild experiment at hand, which could be duplicated by other folks with some time and a little patience, if they are so-inclined.