Fancy Sixgun Leather

Nothing stirs a shooter’s senses like traditional handgun hide, especially when eye-popping ministrations making the leather become alive with detail. Leather can be carved, laced, hammered, stamped, or dyed to highlight any holster style. You can even choose an exotic hide if you like. Nothing has the looks, feel, and especially smell of leather. It’s mesmerizing!

Retiring your tired, ordinary shuck for a new, extraordinary rig, with any of the above treatments, will surely put a swagger in your stride worthy of John Wayne. Fancy rigs complement favored shooters more than any other accoutrements.

I’ve been fortunate knowing several top hide-stretchers over the years and am sharing their wares with you. During these times of low/no gun availability makes it the perfect opportunity to update your gear. It’ll make your favorite gun feel brand new and will draw admiration from fellow shooters, as they give you a knowing nod, and a tip of the Stetson.