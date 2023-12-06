Fast

Long ago, I had a summer job working with a survey crew. A local library had several classic shooting books, notably Ed McGivern’s Fast and Fancy Revolver Shooting. I read it end to end, no mean feat as McGivern was one of the worst writers to ever pick up a pen.

I regaled my co-workers with some of his achievements, notably the feat of firing five shots in 2/5 of a second. Any shred of credibility I had was gone forever. The crew laughed until they about fell down, and by the end of summer, I was heartily sick of the phrase “two-fifths.”

I wish I could find those doubters and show them a video of what a really fast shooter can do. McGivern went to a lot of expense to have constructed the best time measurement clocks to back up his claims. To put things in perspective, time starts with the first shot, so reaction time is not a factor. In firing five shots in 2/5 (or 0.400) seconds, there are four “breaks” between shots, each of 1/10 (0.100) seconds. Not many can achieve such speed, but it is certainly within human capability.

Fast shooting is a matter of both equipment and technique. Guns with heavy recoil and substantial muzzle rise take longer to return to target after each shot. Compensators reduce muzzle rise, and help get back on target more quickly. Gun weight, cartridge power, grip shape, barrel height above the hand — all these things matter.

It’s useful to think in terms of recoil management rather than recoil control. Certainly, minimizing muzzle rise is important, but in terms of speed between shots, it is critical for the gun to return to its original position, ready to fire the next shot. As the shot breaks and the muzzle lifts in recoil, the shooter lets the trigger move forward to reset the sear, then takes up the slack. If the grip is correct, the gun tracks back to its original position; by the time it gets there, the trigger should be reset and prepped, and as the sights come back on target, the next shot breaks immediately. The shooter needs to incorporate several skills.