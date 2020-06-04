Father's Day Gift Guide

Enter To Win Taurus G3 Pistol Prize Package!

Gifts Ideas For Dad, From A Dad
Written By Roy Huntington
2020
As a certified dad myself, I feel qualified to offer some insight into what might get your favorite dad’s attention this Father’s Day. Whether he’s a new gun owner or long-time gun enthusiast, I’ve got just the thing for him — but don’t wait, the clock is ticking!

For the EDC-er

The new Benchmade Mini-Freek (Model 565-1) is a pocket-sized cutter dressed to impress. With a folding 3″ drop-point blade made from CPM-S90V steel, it may be named Mini, but it’s chock full of big knife power and features. The knife wears black carbon fiber scales accented by True Red spacers and thumbstuds and is easily carried with a reversible tip-up carry clip or integrated lanyard hole for everyday tasks and protection. MSRP is $310.

For more info: www.benchmade.com

For the Range Goer

Is the local range Dad's second home? Federal Practice & Defend combo packs were created for guys just like him! Available in .40 S&W, .45 ACP and two flavors of 9mm, each box contains 50 rounds of purple-coated Syntech Training Match rounds and 50 HST Personal Defense loads ballistically-paired to produce identical performance. Don't just send Dad shooting this Father's Day, give him the most realistic training experience with the best ammo on the market! MSRP is $63.99-76.99, depending on caliber.

For more info: www.federalpremium.com

For the Seasoned Shooter

I’m not saying brighter, bolder sights are necessary just ‘cause Dad’s getting older, but let’s just say they don’t hurt either! Available for popular GLOCK, SIG SAUER, Smith & Wesson and Springfield Armory pistols, XS Big Dot Night Sights can help seasoned shooters stay in the fray thanks to a patent-pending front sight with orange/yellow ring that absorbs light and glows in low light conditions. The rear sight features a V-notch with vertical tritium vial — simply dot the “i”! MSRP is $132.

For more info: www.xssights.com

For the History Buff

Offering handsome replicas, Cimarron Firearms outdid themselves with the Buffalo Bill Signature Series Frontier Model. A tribute to his Colt Peacemaker in .45 Long Colt, the classic SAA revolver sports a 5.5″ barrel and nickel finish with laser engraving and checkered walnut grips that ooze old west heritage. Buffalo Bill’s signature is even engraved on the backstrap! Trust me when I say, there’s not a dad out there who wouldn’t love to have a gun modeled after that of a self-made man. MSRP is $785.

For more info: www.cimarron-firearms.com

For the Concealed Carrier

Chances are good ol' Dad has a Smith & Wesson semi-auto, and if so, the DeSantis Slim-Tuk IWB holster is offered for popular M&P 9/40, Shield and Shield EZ handgun models. Man can’t live on leather alone, so take him into the modern century with a precision-molded, minimalistic Kydex rig. Featuring a tuckable, adjustable and reversible belt clip, the Slim-Tuk gives Dad the versatility needed to carry comfortably in any position. MSRP is $40.99.

For more info: www.desantisholster.com

For the Sharp Shooter

Leupold’s new all-black Freedom Red Dot Sight is, dare I say it, a sight for sore eyes! A red dot can really help to put enjoyment back into shooting and Leupold has put its decades-long experience building top-quality optics to good use here. Featuring a pre-calibrated dial for 5.56/.223 55gr rounds that lets you accurately adjust the 1 MOA dot beyond 400 yards, the lightweight optic’s battery will last up to 1,000 hours to keep Dad shooting as long as his ammo lasts. MSRP is $519.99.

For more info: www.leupold.com

For the Plinker

Derived from the Japanese name for pit vipers, the Volquartsen Habu is a new .22 LR pistol designed to strike with accuracy and precision. Built on an aluminum frame with stainless steel barrel and signature Voltane Grips, the Habu’s crisp 2.25-pound trigger and competition DLC-coated bolt ensure amazing reliability and performance that any discriminating shooter — like Dad — will love. And it even features push-button takedown! MSRP is $1,512.

For more info: www.volquartsen.com.com

For the DIYer

For the fixer, tinkerer and “I could do that myself” guy, American Handgunner‘s new DIY GUNS Special Edition digital magazine is Dad’s new bible. Full of expert gunsmithing tips, tricks and ideas, the issue features articles on installing new sights, upgrading triggers, building guns, recommended tools and more! No matter Dad’s skill level, the latest edition of DIY GUNS has something for every at-home gunsmith that will fill his need for new projects. Pricing is $9.99.

For more info: www.fmgpubs.com/store

