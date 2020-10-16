FBI Crime Data for 2019 Released

For the fourth year in a row, the number of firearm-related homicides declined in the United States in 2019, while the number of self-defense shootings increased. In both categories, handguns played the largest role.

This information can be found in the 2019 FBI Uniform Crime Report (UCR), which was released the last Monday of September, as is traditional. According to that report, last year saw 334 self-defense shootings by private citizens, which is a jump from the 317 reported in 2018 and the 313 in 2017.

Overall, there were 386 self-defense killings by private citizens in 2019, up from the 375 reported in 2018. These are all determined to have been “justifiable homicides” by investigators and prosecutors, perhaps a combination of more people owning guns for home defense, and more people who became licensed to carry for their personal protection. As reported last week by Insider Online, John Lott at the Crime Prevention Research Center has released an updated estimate on licensed concealed carry in the U.S., putting the number at about 19.5 million.