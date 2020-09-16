Fighting Frustration

On September 11th, 2001, the world as we knew it changed forever when four commercial planes were hijacked and used as guided missiles. Two planes destroyed the New York’s Twin Towers, one plane crashed into our Capital’s Pentagon, and the fourth was grounded by the brave passengers on board, stopping the terroristic attack as it crash-landed in a Pennsylvania field.

Nineteen years later this week, the attack still stings. Only stories of the numerous brave acts help ease the pain associated with it. One such story I read involved the search and rescue dogs used to find possible survivors after the Twin Towers crumbled. Trained to find buried survivors, these dogs are, and were, heroes in their own right.

Unfortunately, there were very few survivors. In fact, the dogs became so depressed and discouraged their handlers had firemen bury themselves in the rubble, letting the dogs find them to keep their enthusiasm and morale high. Besides showing we’re not worthy of a dog’s love, this serves as a prime example of how frustration can affect any creature with a heartbeat.