Recoilmeter

Enter the Mantis X10 Elite. This company has been making waves in the shooting world, providing people with affordable ways to train inside and outside their home with dry and live fire. The small device attaches to any Picatinny rail or magazine base. This USB chargeable sensor communicates with a smart device and app that offers real-time feedback, instruction and a variety of training drills.

The X10 was in its element when Editor Tom assigned me a different challenge: exploring recoil control. To quantify this task, I used the Mantis systems’ RecoilMeter, a drill designed to not only measure the gun’s recoil path but my response.

The analysis is given individually by shot and as an average of the number of shots in the session and includes the following:

Muzzle Rise — The peak angular rise of the gun after the shot.

Recovery Time — Time for the gun to return and stabilize to the original point of aim.

Recoil Angle — The angle to the left or right that the gun moved as it recoiled upward.

Recoil Width — The width of the loop formed by the upward and downward movement of the gun.