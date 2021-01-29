When a friend asked Insider to build a concealable holster for his SIG SAUER compact model, he stated carrying. Sign of the times?

I’m writing this by the light of a laptop computer screen and a lantern; a rather nasty storm blew through my region knocking out the power to about a half-million homes and businesses.

But mom didn’t raise any fools, so years ago I invested in a portable generator. As we often tell a classroom full of students learning defensive firearms use, having a gun is like having car and homeowner’s insurance, or a fire extinguisher. Ideally, we’ll never have to use any of these in an emergency, but if one suddenly arises, you’ll be relieved to have them.

The generator is keeping the freezer frozen and the refrigerator contents cold, so considering the food that wasn’t lost, the little workhorse just paid for itself.

While we’ve got lights inside, outside, there is a darkness blacker than ten feet down, which brings us around to defensive sidearms. In such gloomy environs, having a dependable pistol handy provides a very reassuring feeling when there might be something with teeth wandering around the neighborhood.

A longtime pal recently asked me to build a good concealed carry rig for his fairly new SIG SAUER compact 9mm pistol. This fellow has owned guns but he’s never carried one, a least in a holster on his person, despite the fact that he’s been licensed to carry for many years.

But things are different now. I knocked together a little rig I call “The Undershirt,” the original “tuckable” holster for which my buddy’s SIG is ideally sized and suited. It took a couple of days for my friend to learn about carry position and the art of re-holstering with one hand, but he seems to have worked out the kinks.

He’s familiar with the state self-defense/use-of-force statute and he’s a responsible chap who evidently realized midway through life that a gun in the drawer at home offers no protection against a thug on the street.