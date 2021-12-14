Buck Knives 840 Sprint Select Knife

Do you ever buy a gift for someone and realize you want it for yourself? Sometimes the temptation is too great and you end up finding another present. After all, they’d never know right? Other times, you end up buying two. There are different schools of thought on this. Some consider it the ultimate compliment if you buy yourself the same gift you give another. I remember the excitement of girls “twinning” in matching outfits in elementary school. Other times, you don’t want to have the exact same thing as someone else, or at least you don’t want to make it obvious that you do. I took a route in the middle.

My parents and I bought one of our dear friends a pocketknife for his high school graduation. It was his first and he was heading into Army ROTC. I spent a lot of time looking for something that would be a good first knife. Not too expensive, durable, made in America and able to be opened with one hand. We settled on the Buck Knives 840 Sprint Select.

This lightweight knife fits easily and comfortably in the hand. It has a glass-filled nylon handle with a gentle slope I can’t resist running my thumb across. The tumbled 420HC stainless steel blade has a 3 1/8″ drop point easily opened by with a flipper on the top of the knife. A liner lock keeps the blade from closing shut. The knife has a pocket clip, weighs 3.2 ounces and folds closed to 4 3/8″. Yes, I bought two. (Mine is in a different color.)

MSRP: $54.99