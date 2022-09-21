The XLV Exclusive from Davidson’s, produced with Girsan and imported by European American Armory, is available in four models.

The XLV features an enlarged, extended slide release; ambidextrous, extended thumb safety; extended beavertail; memory bump grip safety; serrated combat-style skeletonized hammer; and checkering on both the mainspring housing and the front strap of the grip.

The trigger guard is flared on both sides and grip panels are diamond-checkered black plastic with the Girsan logo.

The front sight is a dovetail-cut white dot with a Novak-style rear sight. An eight-round magazine is included.

The complete XLV family includes a Commander-style pistol with a 4.25″ barrel or full-size 1911 with 5″ barrel; both are available in Davidson’s Dark Earth Cerakote or black Cerakote finish.

For full specs, visit DavidsonsInc.com.