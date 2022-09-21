Davidson’s Exclusive
Girsan XLV Family
The XLV Exclusive from Davidson’s, produced with Girsan and imported by European American Armory, is available in four models.
The XLV features an enlarged, extended slide release; ambidextrous, extended thumb safety; extended beavertail; memory bump grip safety; serrated combat-style skeletonized hammer; and checkering on both the mainspring housing and the front strap of the grip.
The trigger guard is flared on both sides and grip panels are diamond-checkered black plastic with the Girsan logo.
The front sight is a dovetail-cut white dot with a Novak-style rear sight. An eight-round magazine is included.
The complete XLV family includes a Commander-style pistol with a 4.25″ barrel or full-size 1911 with 5″ barrel; both are available in Davidson’s Dark Earth Cerakote or black Cerakote finish.
For full specs, visit DavidsonsInc.com.