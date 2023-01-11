Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

Fast And Friendly Brass Collator

Written By Handgunner Staff
The Brass Collator from Fast and Friendly has a 16″ diameter bowl and can collate between 12,000 to 13,400 pieces per hour with 5.56/.223 or pistol calibers. Pistol calibers can collate at up to 15,000 pieces per hour.

It will run virtually jam free due to the means of collation, and can work with nearly any brass available. An electronic control box is able to detect jams and will stop the collator, preventing equipment wear and tear. The Collator runs on a 1/8 HP motor, yet it draws only 1.6 amps.

For more information, visit fastandfriendlybrass.com.

