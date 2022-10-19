Online Exclusive: PROJECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Five-seveN MRD Optics-Ready Pistol Chambered In 5.7x28mm

From FN America
Written By Handgunner Staff
FN America introduced the Five-seveN MRD optics-ready pistol chambered in 5.7x28mm with a complete design update with a factory-milled slide to accept most micro red dot optics. The three-dot photo luminescent sights glow in low-light conditions, are adjustable for elevation and windage and co-witness with certain optics.

Enhanced slide serrations and extended cocking ridges at the rear of the slide boost the Five-seveN MRD’s overall operability. It is available in matte black or FN-signature Flat Dark Earth (FDE) and ships in a zippered pistol case with two 20-round magazines and optic-mounting hardware.

MSRP: $1,449

FNAmerica.com

