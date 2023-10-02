Girsan MCP35 LW OPS

The slide lock lever deserves a call-out as well. It’s extended, as you see on other models, but the thumb pad is most definitely modernized. It presents to you at about a 45-degree angle and is placed for easy, and I do mean easy, activation without any change at all to the firing grip. It’s really easy to operate.

And there’s more. The safety for this single-action is fully ambidextrous, not just reversible. Levers are present on both sides. Disengaging the safety is easy with a downward sweep of the thumb knuckle. If I were going to nitpick, I’d like a more positive click, but it’s not going anywhere once in the fire position. A casual sweep upward with the thumb will not put this back into safe mode — you need to bring your thumb down and push up aggressively with the tip. Perhaps this is a good thing, as it’s a very deliberate movement. You won’t engage the safety inadvertently while shooting.

Last but not least, the heresy. But I am completely fine with it. This one has an accessory rail. Girsan advertises this as a carry gun, so that’s a welcome addition. I’m sure people called rails on 1911s heresy, too, but I’m OK with those depending on how I intend to use the gun.