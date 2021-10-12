Online Exclusive: Firearms Survey Says 82.7% of Gun Owners Have Handguns

Gunnysack: Hornady Security Keypad Vault

By Serena Juchnowski
My fingers quickly and nimbly dance over the buttons, punching in the code in under a second. The lock clicks and a small LED illuminates the contents of the box as I flip open the lid. Hornady Security’s Keypad Safe is quite the upgrade from the barrel key lockbox I previously had, offering not only a quicker way to open but a much more spacious interior.

The box does come with two-barrel keys for manual opening, but the use of a key allows for more convenient and covert entry. I use this 16-gauge steel safe exclusively in my vehicle, looping the security cable around my seat base, though the box can be mounted as well. It accepts 4- and 6-digit codes and can accommodate 1911 size pistols and 4-inch revolvers. I’ve been able to fit two pistols, ammo and small valuables in the unit comfortably. It’s proven a great asset, especially for securing valuables while traveling and accessing them after dark.

MSRP: $129.99

 

