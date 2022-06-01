Online Exclusive: KIMBER RAPIDE DAWN AND RAPIDE SCORPIUS

Kimber RAPIDE Dawn and RAPIDE Scorpius

Written By Handgunner Staff
9

Kimber has added the RAPIDE Dawn and RAPIDE Scorpius to its 1911 family.

The RAPIDE Dawn features a frame and slide finished in Silver KimPro II with brush-polished flats, a Gold TiN finished barrel and gray/black RAPIDE G-10 grips.

The RAPIDE Scorpius on the other hand has a frame and slide finished in Black KimPro II with brush-polished flats, a black DLC finish barrel and black RAPIDE G-10 grips.

Chambered in 9mm, both 1911s have 5″ stainless steel, match-grade barrels with a 1:16″ left-hand twist. The two RAPIDE models also include TruGlo TFX Pro Day/Night sights with Kimber’s signature orange front ring.

MSRP: $1,729 each. For more info: (888) 243-4522, KimberAmerica.com

RELATED ARTICLES

9

We think you'd be interested in this, too

9mm Thumb...
For better or worse, due to the popularity of today’s poly-framed, striker-fired semi-auto’s, the 9mm is the most popular centerfire handgun cartridge...
Read Full Article
Father's Day Gifts Dads Actually Want
Father’s Day...
Father’s Day is just around the corner. Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift to give the father in your life or don’t have an answer for when...
Read Full Article
Biden Ballistics 101
Biden was holding forth on the latest gun he’d like to ban, which happens to be a typical 9mm pistol.
Read Full Article