Kimber RAPIDE Dawn and RAPIDE Scorpius

Kimber has added the RAPIDE Dawn and RAPIDE Scorpius to its 1911 family.

The RAPIDE Dawn features a frame and slide finished in Silver KimPro II with brush-polished flats, a Gold TiN finished barrel and gray/black RAPIDE G-10 grips.

The RAPIDE Scorpius on the other hand has a frame and slide finished in Black KimPro II with brush-polished flats, a black DLC finish barrel and black RAPIDE G-10 grips.

Chambered in 9mm, both 1911s have 5″ stainless steel, match-grade barrels with a 1:16″ left-hand twist. The two RAPIDE models also include TruGlo TFX Pro Day/Night sights with Kimber’s signature orange front ring.

MSRP: $1,729 each. For more info: (888) 243-4522, KimberAmerica.com