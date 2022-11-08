We all have our favorite brands, and we know for many of you, that’s Smith & Wesson. But even if it’s not, the new S&W Equalizer is worth a look.

Smith & Wesson markets the Equalizer as their best-performing micro-compact to date. Next-generation EZ technology, low recoil impulse, and versatile magazine capacity, all in a compact footprint, make the Equalizer an ideal concealed carry weapon.

The 9mm offering provides the perfect balance of power and capacity across 10, 13, and 15-round magazines. It features a single-action trigger for a short take-up, clean break, and fast reset to make follow-up shots quicker. The slide operates using easy-to-rack technology to cater to a wide variety of needs and the frame includes a picatinny-style rail to mount lights or lasers for any defense scenario.

A new optic cut pattern allows the user to mount their choice of sight for enhanced accuracy and the 3.675” barrel gives a longer sight radius for increased iron sight precision.

The Equalizer also features a new grip texture and pattern designed to give you more control when firing and more comfort when carrying.