The All-New S&W Equalizer
A Versatile Micro-Compact 9mm Pistol
We all have our favorite brands, and we know for many of you, that’s Smith & Wesson. But even if it’s not, the new S&W Equalizer is worth a look.
Smith & Wesson markets the Equalizer as their best-performing micro-compact to date. Next-generation EZ technology, low recoil impulse, and versatile magazine capacity, all in a compact footprint, make the Equalizer an ideal concealed carry weapon.
The 9mm offering provides the perfect balance of power and capacity across 10, 13, and 15-round magazines. It features a single-action trigger for a short take-up, clean break, and fast reset to make follow-up shots quicker. The slide operates using easy-to-rack technology to cater to a wide variety of needs and the frame includes a picatinny-style rail to mount lights or lasers for any defense scenario.
A new optic cut pattern allows the user to mount their choice of sight for enhanced accuracy and the 3.675” barrel gives a longer sight radius for increased iron sight precision.
The Equalizer also features a new grip texture and pattern designed to give you more control when firing and more comfort when carrying.
Specs
• Caliber: 9mm
• Capacity: 10+1, 13+1, 15+1
• Length: 6.75 inches
• Sight: White Dot (front); White 2-Dot (rear)
• Weight: 22.9 ounces
• MSRP: $599
For more information, visit smith-wesson.com.
