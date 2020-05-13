Norma MHP Ammunition - Most Expandable?

The folks at Norma have been busy in the secret ammo lab. I’ve always admired their rifle and rimfire offerings, but haven’t followed developments in the handgun area as closely.

A new for 2020 self-defense load is the MHP — Monolithic Hollow Point.

The MHP projectile is a solid copper design that’s light for caliber. The 9mm bullet tips the scales at 108 grains. As you might expect, it moves somewhat faster than comparable loads, even without a +P pressure rating. I clocked it at an average of 1,146 fps from a Taurus G3 with a 4″ barrel. The more pleasant surprise was the light recoil sensation. Less weight translates to less jump and muzzle flip and it’s a noticeable difference.