New Specialized Colors For Springfield Armory's Hellcat And Hellcat Pro Pistols

Looking to add an EDC to your collection that isn’t just another boring, black pistol? Springfield Armory’s Hellcat and Hellcat Pro 9mm pistols are now available in two new specialized colors.

One set of these specialized color versions are made up of a Hellcat OSP and a Hellcat Pro, featuring a “Burnt Bronze” Cerakote finish on the slide complemented by a low-profile black frame and black controls.

The other trio of specialized color versions are made up of a Hellcat, Hellcat OSP and Hellcat Pro. All three variants feature a stainless steel slide, matched up with a Robin’s Egg Blue frame.

The 3″ barreled micro compact Hellcat features an impressive capacity of 11+1 with their patented magazine, and 13+1 with the included extended mag, while the Hellcat Pro features a 3.7” barrel and flush-fitting 15-round magazine.

The OSP (optical sight pistol) variant features a removable cover plate that allows direct mounting of a micro red dot in the Springfield Micro™ footprint for the lowest possible profile. This allows for co-witnessing with the pistol’s U-Dot™ sight system, made up of a high visibility tritium and luminescent front sight paired with a tactical rack U-notch rear.

MSRP ranges from $635 to $655. Visit Springfield-Armory.com for full specifications on each variant.