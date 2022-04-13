Online Exclusive: ARMED AND READY

Springfield Armory's
Hellcat Pro

A Perfect Balance
By Roy Huntington
12

Special Projects Editor Roy Huntington takes a First Look at Springfield Armory’s Hellcat Pro handgun. Combining the performance of a larger handgun with class-leading concealability and capacity, this gun delivers the perfect balance.

For more information, visit springfield-armory.com.

