Kimber's 10mm Super Jägare

Jagare is derived from a Swedish term for “Hunter.” So I guess we could say “Super Jagare” would exemplify a supreme hunter. You can basically tick off every cool point you can dream up for a gun like this, starting with the 6″ ported long slide. And it’s not only optics-ready, but comes stock with a Leupold DeltaPoint Pro already installed. This categorically takes a huge leap out of the starting gate. You start the race already ahead.

The red dot sight from Leupold is definitely an asset when it comes to hunting or shooting for groups on paper — especially for aging eyes. I’ve enjoyed this optic fitted on other 10mm pistols in the past and have never encountered a problem. The 2.5 MOA dot reticle will enhance shot placement when that big mean hog or whitetail buck comes strolling along, and target acquisition can be expeditious with a little practice. The rugged Leupold optic is directly mounted to the slide in the lowest profile possible. Nothing looks added on, it’s as if the sight was simply part of the design from the beginning. Which it likely was.

The match grade, 6″ ported stainless barrel — mated to a match-grade bushing too — wears a weather resistant coating Kimber calls Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC). There are three ports on each side of the barrel and they do indeed help with reducing muzzle flip. The Super Carry cocking serrations on the slide make slide manipulation painless even when your fingers are sweaty — which they just might be when you lay eyes on the huge hog in your sights!

This elegant gun features an ambidextrous thumb safety with a high ride grip safety. A portion of the green and black G-10 grips feature a checkered highlight, not only attractive, but also contributing to a comfortable, secure grip. The front and backstrap come with scale-like serrations Kimber calls Super Carry, providing the pistol with a positive grip under recoil.

The stainless steel rounded heel grip frame eliminates sharp edges. I appreciate its ascetic appearance too. The face of the two-hole trigger wears thin serrations and was perfectly comfortable during targeting. Kimber states a full carry melt on the frame and slide offers an increase in “wear-ability” and snag-free performance. My test gun tipped the scales at 42 ounces with an empty 8-round magazine inserted.