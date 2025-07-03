Time Continuums & Families

Graduation News

This column is about my daughter, Samantha, who recently graduated from N.C. State School of Veterinary Medicine. It was a long haul; longer for her, I’m sure, than for her mother and me. For us, it went by all too fast, in a time continuum kind of way. “Where did the time go?” Four years of pre-vet studies, followed by another four years of Veterinary School, flew by faster than a red-eye jet flown by Richard Petty.

We couldn’t be prouder of Samantha accomplishing this milestone. While some breeze through school, blessed with photographic memories, Samantha worked hard to obtain her degrees. I told her, “Your hard work will put you miles ahead of those breezing through school, as they never faced adversity. When the going gets tough, they will be the first ones throwing their hands in the air in frustration and quitting. You’re scrappy and know how to fight.”

Samantha worked on both her college and Veterinary School farms for extra income, learning valuable firsthand lessons. Besides learning all the animal stuff, she also learned how to operate a skid steer and tractor, doing so daily, something I’m envious of.

Each degree involves moves. We moved her to Delaware for undergrad school, and then to NC. State to obtain her DVM, Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine. Having her own apartment made her independent. She always received tools for some of her Christmas presents and has quite the collection, using them all the time. During these moves, she’d jump right in, learning how to install shelves, towel racks, and other devices for convenience.

Stubborn, something she inherited from both parents, she doesn’t want me doing these things anymore. I’ve been demoted to tool hander and flashlight holder. She’ll ask how to do something, then grabs the bull by the horns and goes after it. I love