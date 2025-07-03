Time Continuums & Families
Having a sounding board of sorts has its advantages. Besides sharing anything and everything gun-related, mixed in with a few funny stories, all for the purpose of educating, guiding, assisting and hopefully, entertaining you, sometimes I get to use this column for sharing major life events from time to time. Because, let’s face it, for better or worse, we’re family … kind of.
Every family has a “Cousin Eddie,” the buffoonish family member made famous in the classic Holiday movie, “Christmas Vacation.” If you don’t have a Cousin Eddie in your family, you may want to do some reflecting, because you may be that special member. Here at FMG, we seem to be pretty safe … I uh, er, hope so.
Graduation News
This column is about my daughter, Samantha, who recently graduated from N.C. State School of Veterinary Medicine. It was a long haul; longer for her, I’m sure, than for her mother and me. For us, it went by all too fast, in a time continuum kind of way. “Where did the time go?” Four years of pre-vet studies, followed by another four years of Veterinary School, flew by faster than a red-eye jet flown by Richard Petty.
We couldn’t be prouder of Samantha accomplishing this milestone. While some breeze through school, blessed with photographic memories, Samantha worked hard to obtain her degrees. I told her, “Your hard work will put you miles ahead of those breezing through school, as they never faced adversity. When the going gets tough, they will be the first ones throwing their hands in the air in frustration and quitting. You’re scrappy and know how to fight.”
Samantha worked on both her college and Veterinary School farms for extra income, learning valuable firsthand lessons. Besides learning all the animal stuff, she also learned how to operate a skid steer and tractor, doing so daily, something I’m envious of.
Each degree involves moves. We moved her to Delaware for undergrad school, and then to NC. State to obtain her DVM, Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine. Having her own apartment made her independent. She always received tools for some of her Christmas presents and has quite the collection, using them all the time. During these moves, she’d jump right in, learning how to install shelves, towel racks, and other devices for convenience.
Stubborn, something she inherited from both parents, she doesn’t want me doing these things anymore. I’ve been demoted to tool hander and flashlight holder. She’ll ask how to do something, then grabs the bull by the horns and goes after it. I love
Genetics
It’s interesting that Samantha’s interest is in both large and small critters. She loves working with dairy cows and horses, besides the more traditional dogs and cats. I guess it’s not so surprising, as both my grandfathers wore overalls to work every day, both being dairy farmers. Four of six Uncles were also dairy farmers, as well as several cousins. When discussing the “nature versus nurture” theory, here’s a strong argument for nature, as Samantha really wasn’t around dairy farms much as a kid. Sure, she heard stories from me about my family, so maybe there was a smidge of nurture involved, also?
World Traveler
She’s been to Costa Rica, New Zealand, Africa, and zig-zagged across the US working at different veterinarian clinics during internships. Currently, she’s in the Midwest on a paid internship, receiving more experience before venturing out on her first job.
She’s never been this far away from home, but she’s mere hours from Special Projects Editor Roy Huntington and his wife, Suzy, who have graciously volunteered to be “emergency contacts” should Samantha need any help. As I said, we’re kinda’ family, and it is a relief knowing they’re close by and willing to help should the need arise.
I’ve added a bunch of photos in a photo essay kind of way of Samantha’s travels and endeavors. Bear with me, I’m bursting at the seams with pride at my daughter’s accomplishments and just wanted to share in the joy. Because, after all, that’s what families do.