Streamlight's New ProTac 2.0 Tactical Light

It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Streamlight products around here. We each have our personal favorites and their new ProTac 2.0 Tactical Light is sure to become one of them.

The 2,000-lumen ProTac 2.0 is a high-performance rechargeable handheld tactical light, offering extreme brightness and long run times.

Offering the latest in power LED technology for extreme brightness, the new light provides three operating modes — high, medium and low. On high, it delivers 2,000 lumens and 17,300 candela; on the medium setting, it provides 570 lumens and 5,000 candela and on low, it offers 100 lumens and 890 candela. Run times range from 25 hours on low to 2.5 hours on high. The light’s strobe features a 4-hour and 25-minute run time.