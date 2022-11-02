Streamlight's New ProTac 2.0 Tactical Light
It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Streamlight products around here. We each have our personal favorites and their new ProTac 2.0 Tactical Light is sure to become one of them.
The 2,000-lumen ProTac 2.0 is a high-performance rechargeable handheld tactical light, offering extreme brightness and long run times.
Offering the latest in power LED technology for extreme brightness, the new light provides three operating modes — high, medium and low. On high, it delivers 2,000 lumens and 17,300 candela; on the medium setting, it provides 570 lumens and 5,000 candela and on low, it offers 100 lumens and 890 candela. Run times range from 25 hours on low to 2.5 hours on high. The light’s strobe features a 4-hour and 25-minute run time.
The rechargeable light is powered by the new Streamlight SL-B50® battery pack that charges directly via an integrated USB-C port. LED status lights indicate the charging status, including red for charging and green for fully charged. An integrated safety circuit protects the battery from accidental overcharge or discharge.
Fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the ProTac 2.0 also features an anti-roll head and a gasket-sealed lens. Its multi-function, push-button tactical tail switch permits one-handed operation of the momentary, variable intensity or strobe modes. The light also comes with a removable, multi-position pocket clip, holster and USB-C charge cord.
The ProTac 2.0 Tactical Light comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.
Specs
• Length: 6.10 inches
• Weight: 8.25 ounces
• Battery: SL-B50 rechargeable battery (included)
• Dust-tight IP67-rated design
• Waterproof operation to one meter for 30 minutes
• Impact resistance tested to two meters
• Color: Black
• MSRP: $195.00
In addition to the ProTac 2.0, Streamlight also announced the release of ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount Tactical Light. The lightweight light features a rugged, integrated rail clamp that securely attaches to weapons with a MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rail. It comes with a multi-function push-button tail switch for momentary or constant on operation and a remote pressure switch that features momentary on operation.
Delivering 2,000 lumens of blinding white light, the ProTac 2.0 Rail Mount is ideal for tactical, military, outdoor and other users when conducting maneuvers or search operations, or performing other tasks under low-light conditions.
For more information on the full ProTac line, including the new ProTac 2.0 Tactical Light and ProTact 2.0 Rail Mount Tactical Light, visit Streamlight.com.