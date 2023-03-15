Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

Taylor's & Company
10mm 1911 FS Tactical

Written By Handgunner Staff
The new Taylor’s & Company Full Size (FS) Tactical 1911 pistol chambered in 10mm is the latest addition to the company’s 1911 family.

Without compromising its iconic design, the 1911 FS Tactical features a number of additions, such as an ambidextrous thumb safety, combat hammer, and skeletonized trigger, making it ideal for everyday use, target shooting or duty use.

For easier control, an extended beavertail grip safety lets you get a high and tight grip without worrying about slide or hammer bite when firing. Additionally, this 1911 is chambered in 10mm — a much more modern caliber than the original military 1911s.

With a Parkerized finish and custom G10 grips, the Taylor’s & Company FS Tactical 1911 is a great all-around pistol for an affordable price.

Additional features include a steel frame, fixed-mounted dovetail rear sight, fixed-mounted dovetail fiber optic front sight, and GI slide serration for easy loading and unloading.

Specs

Model: 1911 FS Tactical

Caliber: 10mm

Capacity: 8 rounds

Barrel length: 5″

Overall length: 8.75″

Weight: 2.29 lbs.

• MSRP: $699

Taylor’s & Company is the world’s leading marketer and importer of state-of-the-art historical firearms. For more information, visit TaylorsFirearms.com

