Taylor’s & Company TC9 Series

Taylor’s & Company launched the TC9 Series of 9mm pistols which includes four reproduction models of the 1873 Cattleman revolver. The TC9 9mm pistol is offered in two styles: a large Army-size, walnut checkered grip with a blued steel finish and a black-checkered standard-size grip with a case-hardened frame (pictured).

The checkered grip gives increased performance and faster sight acquisition. The TC9 utilizes a side-loading gate and an ejector rod housed within the loading lever assembly for easy loading, unloading and reloading. The revolver clone has a steel frame with a rear frame notch and fixed front blade sight. Both versions are available in 4.74” and 5.5” barrel lengths.

taylorsfirearms.com