Online Exclusive: THE AYOOB FILE

Taylor’s & Company TC9 Series

Written By Handgunner Staff
3

Taylor’s & Company launched the TC9 Series of 9mm pistols which includes four reproduction models of the 1873 Cattleman revolver. The TC9 9mm pistol is offered in two styles: a large Army-size, walnut checkered grip with a blued steel finish and a black-checkered standard-size grip with a case-hardened frame (pictured).

The checkered grip gives increased performance and faster sight acquisition. The TC9 utilizes a side-loading gate and an ejector rod housed within the loading lever assembly for easy loading, unloading and reloading. The revolver clone has a steel frame with a rear frame notch and fixed front blade sight. Both versions are available in 4.74” and 5.5” barrel lengths.

taylorsfirearms.com

3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Taylors Firearms TC9 Series 1873 Cattleman replica
Taylor’s &...
Taylor’s & Company launched the TC9 Series of 9mm pistols which includes four reproduction models of the 1873 Cattleman revolver.
Read Full Article
Guns We Hate –...
Tag along with Brent Wheat, Tom McHale, and Erick Gelhaus as they discuss their most hated guns, effectively ending their careers... maybe.
Read Full Article
photo of tiny police car with text that reads improvised police weapons
Alternate Police...
With many years of experience as cops, Brent Wheat, Roy Huntington, and Erick Gelhaus discuss alternate methods that they've seen (or heard about) work on...
Read Full Article