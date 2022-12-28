Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

Vudoo Gun Works’ Reimagined Möbius 1911

Written By Handgunner Staff
Vudoo Gun Works’ reimagined Möbius 1911 is available in three full-size models chambered in 9mm or .45 ACP with Novak adjustable sights and ships with two magazines. A fourth model is offered in .22 LR, and boasts proprietary adjustable sights, slide-mounted optic-ready Picatinny rail and ships with two glass-filled nylon magazines.

Standard models are offered in stainless steel with Vudoo rosewood double diamond grips; stainless steel with black nitride treatment and Vudoo G10 Dirty Olive grips; and stainless steel with black nitride slide and Vudoo G10 Black Slant grips. The .22 LR model is offered in a stainless frame with an anodized aluminum slide and Vudoo G10 Dirty Olive grips.

vudoogunworks.com

