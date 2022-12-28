While you can use the Woox Thunderbird Throwing Axe for general “axe activity” like chopping and carving, as the name implies, it’s optimized for flight. The handle is smooth to allow a predictable and hang-up-free release. There’s no discernible palm knob at the base of the handle. On a utility axe, you’ll almost always have some handle mass (palm, swell or end knob) designed to prevent your hand from sliding off the end of the handle. For throwing, you want the Thunderbird to slide right through your fingers as you release each toss — hence no palm knob.

The 14″ Appalachian Hickory handle has the grain running perfectly along its length, giving you maximum strength for repeated impacts against sturdy targets, stumps, or whatever target du jour you choose. It’s finished in a nice, smooth black and splinter-free paint or stain of some sort. Got me what it is, but it feels great in hand.

The head is lighter-than-normal (compared to a utility axe) for improved accuracy throw after throw. It’s about a pound and a half, so it’s perfectly manageable for one or two-handed throwing technique. The Thunderbirds arrive sharp enough for general use, even though sticking throwing axes in wooden targets doesn’t require a razor-sharp honed edge.