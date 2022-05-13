For The Love Of Mom

The Farm

Finishing kindergarten, mom took me for a buzz haircut, followed by a shopping trip to JCPenney for bulk packs of white underwear, T-shirts and three pairs of Wrangler jeans. Then, it was off to the shoe department for a new pair of cowboy boots. Mom was preparing me for a week at my grandparents’ dairy farm. Every year, throughout elementary school, it was the same. Summer vacation started at the farm.

I loved the farm! Growing up in the suburbs, the farm was full of adventure. My two uncles still lived on the farm, helping pap run it. It exposed me to many things I learned to love with all my heart. Life on the farm involved everyone pulling their weight. I was quickly assigned trash duty by grandma, but even taking the trash out was adventure for a now 5-year-old. We had burn barrels and after taking the trash out, you burned it. What 5-year-old doesn’t like burning things, especially using wooden strike anywhere matches?

The same matches were later used as reactionary targets for my BB gun. If you hit the white head, you lit the match. It didn’t happen often, but I managed to do it a few times. Mostly I snapped the matchsticks in two