Garden Full Of Weeds

If anybody needs a living definition of stubbornness, look no further than New Jersey, where last month a federal judge granted in part a preliminary injunction against enforcement of the state’s new gun law — Chapter 131 — and the state immediately filed an appeal.

Provisions of the law, challenged by the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and partners in one lawsuit, and by the Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs (ANJRPC) and several citizens in another, are unconstitutional. Even Chief U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb said so when she wrote, “The Constitution leaves the States some measures to combat handgun violence. But what the Second Amendment prohibits the States from doing, and what the State of New Jersey has done here with much of Chapter 131, is to ‘prevent law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.’ That is plainly unconstitutional.”

She noted how last year’s Supreme Court Bruen ruling required the state to bring its firearms laws into compliance with the Second Amendment. But not the Garden State; heck, no, New Jersey kept operating as if nothing had happened, sort of. The state scrapped the “justifiable need” requirement, replacing it with a “sensitive places’ restriction, and essentially declared most places in the state “sensitive.”

“Chapter 131 was the State’s response,” the judge observed in a detailed 235-page ruling, “but it went too far, becoming the kind of law that Founding Father Thomas Jefferson would have warned against since it ‘disarm[s] only those who are not inclined or determined to commit crimes [and] worsen[s] the plight of the assaulted, but improve[s] those of the assailants.’”

Gun control advocates just dislike being told “no” and they’re reluctant to give up power over people. The situation was ripped by Adam Kraut, SAF executive director and a practicing attorney based in Pennsylvania.

“After the Supreme Court decided Bruen last summer,” Kraut observed in a SAF statement, “the State of New Jersey enacted a series of restrictions that were wholly incompatible with the Constitution and disregarded the Supreme Court’s directive. It is unfortunate that a lawsuit was required in order to force the State to respect its residents’ constitutional right to bear arms. We look forward to continuing to litigate these issues in New Jersey, and across the nation, to ensure constitutional rights are not meaningless words on paper.”

To be fair, Judge Bumb did acknowledge “this Court finds that most of Chapter 131’s firearm permitting requirements are consistent with the Second Amendment. This Nation has historically disarmed dangerous individuals or individuals who could endanger the public with a firearm. With some exceptions, Chapter 131’s firearm permitting scheme generally adheres to that historical tradition and aims to keep firearms out of the hands of those who could harm the public.”