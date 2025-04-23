War Story…Well, Sort Of …

The commander of one combat unit to which I was assigned took this really seriously. For physical training (PT) every Thursday morning, all of the officers in the unit would meet at the post golf course and play a round as soon as the sun peeked over the horizon. By the time normal people started their day, we had already torn up the links.

We had to account for our time on the unit training schedule we submitted to our higher headquarters. We listed officer’s PT at a certain grid coordinate every Thursday morning. That grid reflected the location of the 1st tee. We did that for three years, and no one was ever the wiser. While everyone else was striving to shoot birdies, ace putts, improve their handicaps and similar mystical stuff, I was just the plucky comic relief.

Playing golf requires a set of golf clubs. I bought mine from a place called Speedee Pawn. They had already been through a house fire and were really cheap. I resolved to buy myself a decent set of clubs when my game improved to the point I could justify it. Eventually, my Speedee Pawn specials went out to the street with a sign that read, “Free to a Good Home.” It took three days for some poor schmuck to run off with them. Those were all the clubs I ever deserved.