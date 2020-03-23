Mountain House 3-Day Emergency Food Supply

Mountain House’s 3-Day Emergency Food Supply contains 20 servings — meal provisions for three days for one person. The kit comes in a large, 12″x8″x8″ box and weighs just under 3 lbs. It contains nine resealable pouches which double as cooking containers, eliminating the need for extra pots, pans or dishes. The meals include Eggs & Bacon (two pouches), Biscuits & Gravy (one pouch), Beef Stroganoff (two pouches), Pasta Primavera (two pouches), Rice & Chicken (one pouch) and Chicken Teriyaki (one pouch). These all have a 30-year shelf life.

In its packaging, the Mountain House kit is a more domestically oriented survival solution. But of course, you can discard the box and easily distribute/transport the nine packets in other bags or gear. The best feature, however, is the ability to prepare the food inside of its own packet. Simply add water — depending on the meal, the water can be hot or not — seal the pouch, wait for the food to reconstitute and enjoy. When eating from the bags, regular silverware or plasticware is adequate but a long-handled metal camping spork would be very useful. Other than a utensil, there are no dishes and less waste to deal with.

Without question, the food quality is higher when preparing it with hot water. But considering you might not be able to prepare hot water, you can still make this food. I prepared the Biscuits & Gravy with hot water in the bag according to the instructions: Open pouch, discard oxygen absorber, add boiling water, stir and close. After four minutes, open and stir again, then close and let sit for nine minutes. Stir again and enjoy. You don’t have to eat it right out of the bag, but you can. This meal tasted great — like biscuits and gravy should — with just a bit of sponginess in the biscuits. The meal itself was very filling; more than enough for one person but perfect for two. Eaten along with the full packet of Eggs & Bacon, the Biscuits & Gravy could even be quartered to serve four. This particular Mountain House packet tasted great but did result in a little bit of heaviness inside me. It wasn’t a “gut bomb” and there were no other adverse effects, I just felt very full after eating it.