While almost everybody was focused on the police re-capture of Seattle’s so-called “CHAZ” zone back on July 1 after the six-block area seized by anti-police protesters had been held for three weeks of lawlessness, the FBI dropped a bombshell the gun control crowd tried hard to ignore.

The National Instant Check System (NICS) recorded another record month for initiated background checks that eclipsed the 3.7 million figure reported in March.

June saw 3,931,607 total background checks, and even though the figure does not represent completed gun sales, it was impressive, nonetheless. Not only was it the highest number of checks ever for the month of June in the history of the NICS system — it was the most checks initiated ever, period.

According to CNN, the states with the highest NICS volume were California, Florida Illinois, Kentucky and Texas.