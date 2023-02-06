Gunfights, Statistics and You Averages Don’t Care About Your Encounter

Do Statistics Matter?

We’ve all seen the statistic proving that most gunfights happen within three meters, last three seconds and include three shots fired. This may be true, but so what? My combat mindset expects to shoot until reload. If I light-off plus or minus three shots, again, so what?

A noted firearms instructor performed an interesting experiment with some advanced students. The objective was to quantify the differences between shooting while standing still, shooting and moving, and seeking and using cover during a gunfight. This informal study yielded the following results: 85% of the students shooting while standing still sustained hits, 47% who shot on the move were hit, and 26% of the cover seekers were hit. This was an interesting experiment, but does anyone need a study to tell them a moving and covered target is harder to hit? Anyone who has swatted a fly or been in a snowball fight could have predicted similar results.

Noted criminologists Gary Kleck and Marc Gertz famously determined that citizens use their guns to defend themselves at a rate of 2.5 million times a year. This makes for great stuff to throw into the gun grabbers’ faces, but it’s utterly irrelevant to me. The only important thing is my use of a gun in self-defense. In that moment, it matters not if millions and millions have come before me or if I’m the first citizen in the history of the World to attempt such a feat. In either case, I still must win. End of study.

When I’m out and about with the spawn of John Moses Browning on my hip, perhaps the only thought I give to statistics is to remind myself of the words of the famous baseball pitcher and placekicker, Mr. Charles Brown: “Tell your statistics to shut up!” The only hard fact a statistic provides is what happened. Whether a statistic predicts what will happen is a matter of opinion. Try asking a gunfight winner or a loser’s family what they think of statistics.